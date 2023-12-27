SC Lottery
8 N. Charleston officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says eight of its officers have been placed on administrative leave as an investigation continues into an early-morning officer-involved shooting that left one man dead Wednesday.

Police responded at approximately 11:15 p.m. Tuesday to the Marathon gas station on Dorchester Road to a report of multiple gunshots fired, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. An officer who was patrolling the Dorchester Terrace area heard the shots as well and arrived at the station to find a man armed with a handgun about 50 yards from the business.

“Several officers arrived on scene and an extensive dialogue began with the subject in an effort to get him to drop his weapon,” a statement from police reads. “The subject then turned towards the officers and brandished his gun in their direction several times before firing at them. The officers returned fire and immediately began rendering aid to the subject.”

The man, identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as 33-year-old Winston Dunham, died from multiple gunshot wounds around 12:12 a.m.

An incident report states officers saw Dunham firing a handgun.

“While officers were attempting to deescalate the situation, Dunham presented a firearm and shot a round at officers,” the incident report states. “Officers returned fire and Dunham suffered fatal injury.”

Police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of the eight officers who are on leave and the dates on which they joined the agency:

  • Sgt. Kevin Whitfield – 4/1/2013
  • Cpl. Kyle Decedue – 9/15/2014
  • Pfc. Christopher Schuessler – 3/13/2017
  • Pfc. Juan Estrada – 8/14/2017
  • Pfc. Justin Bonnell – 8/12/2019
  • Ptl. Justin Whittaker – 3/23/2020
  • Ptl. Jonathan Simmons – 8/8/2022
  • Ptl. Christopher Hampton – 8/22/2022

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident, which is normal protocol in a shooting involving law enforcement officers in the state.

