Blood Connection hosts Carolina Bay Blood Drive for the holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry Blood Connection volunteer is sharing her message about donating blood and why it’s so important to donate during the holidays.

Lauren Wakefield has been volunteering at the Blood Connection for almost three years and her duties range from hosting blood drives to getting other volunteers to come out and donate blood.

Throughout her life, Wakefield watched her grandfather receive numerous blood transfusions and she wanted to help people going through a similar situation. Then Lauren found the Blood Connection. She says once she started donating blood, she realized it was a quick and easy process and it’s all thanks to her grandfather.

“And especially around the holidays, a lot of our donors are traveling, and people are sick and unfortunately traumas, surgeries, illnesses, they don’t take a break during the holiday season so it’s really important that we get people out here to donate to help out,” Wakefield says.

Wakefield works in research at MUSC, and even though she spends most of her time helping with blood drives at The Blood Connection, Wakefield says there are often blood drives at MUSC that people can participate in.

Wakefield says the whole blood donation process takes about ten minutes and after you feel like you’ve helped someone. She says she loves watching first-time donors go through the process and finish satisfied.

The Second Annual Carolina Bay Holiday Blood Drive will be at 2945 Amberhill Way in Charleston from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wakefield says about 70 volunteers showed up to donate blood last year, and this year they’re hoping to reach 100. All donors receive $70 for donating and there will be refreshments like a hot chocolate stand, candy canes and other goodies for all donors who come out to the drive.

“The Blood Connection is really nice because all their blood stays local within the community so it’s not like your bloods getting shipped off somewhere random, you’re able to help your local community so it’s a nice way to give back too,” Wakefield says.

You can follow the Blood Connection and future blood donation drives on their website or through their social media pages.

