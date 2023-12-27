Charleston County deputies ask for clues 5 years after West Ashley killing

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marked five years since an early-morning shooting left a West Ashley man dead and no one charged in his death.

Aubrey Zanders, 39, walked outside his home at about 1:10 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 27, 2018, to take out the trash while his girlfriend slept inside the home, investigators say. They believe he may have encountered someone trying to break into a storage area.

A witness said Zanders told her he was taking out the trash when he was confronted by two unknown males and was shot. That witness told deputies she heard four gunshots and investigators found shell casings in the back porch area and in the front yard.

Zanders died a short time later at an area hospital, but deputies said he described one of his assailants as a man with dreadlocks before he died from his injuries.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office posted a flyer on their Facebook page on the fifth anniversary of the killing to ask people who may have information to come forward.

Five years ago today, someone shot and killed 39-year-old Aubrey Zanders outside a home on Ashley Hall Road. With his... Posted by Charleston County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.