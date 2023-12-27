Christmas morning fire damages Summerville wine, coffee bar

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire on Christmas morning destroyed part of a women-owned Summerville wine and coffee bar that has only been open a little over two years.

The fire at the Luxe Wine Bar destroyed the entire back bar area of the business.

Summerville Police responded to a report of a structure fire at the business at approximately 6:50 a.m. Monday along with Summerville Fire and Rescue and Dorchester County Fire and Rescue. An incident report states a witness heard two people arguing near the business for more than 45 minutes and then saw the two leave on foot toward Central Avenue. They returned approximately 10 minutes later and argued again before riding off on bicycles toward Orangeburg Road, the witness said.

The witness told police that just seconds later, he heard “pop sounds” and saw the building in flames.

A second witness who lives in a nearby neighborhood was walking his dog at the time and reported to police a similar scene unfolding. That witness said he saw two males talking loudly by the Luxe Wine Bar before leaving on bicycles, the report states.

Summerville Police have not determined whether the two are responsible for the fire. But one of the bar’s owners, Amy Browning, said she believes the fire was not an accident.

“It was really odd because we haven’t used the back bar since it’s been super cold out. Everything’s brand new, the electrical’s brand new, so we’re like really, really confused or what could have started it. So that’s when we started looking through the cameras and just trying to do a timeline of when it started,” Browning said, “There’s no way it kind of just happened because there’s nothing in there. The electrical panel’s on the opposite corner of where the flame started.”

The owners of the bar posted on Facebook asking anyone in the immediate area who has cameras or who saw anyone near the location at around 6:23 a.m. Christmas morning to message them or call the Summerville Police Department.

They updated the post after looking at camera footage.

“After reviewing camera footage, we now know that someone was in the back bar and either purposely or accidentally set the fire. We have them on camera running from the fire after it ignited,” the post states.

Browning and the bar’s co-owner Misty McCann have full-time jobs and just use this business as a side hobby, she said.

“I opened that business two-and-a-half years ago and haven’t taken a paycheck,” Browning said, “So, we work our full-time jobs and then we come work there and we’ve had a lot of staffing issues and just inconsistent help and we’re like, we’ve been frustrated lately. So it was just like one more thing to kind of add to it. So it was really devastating but her and I are a pretty determined pair. So we’re like, ‘Alright, we’ll get past this, too.’ It’s just going to take a little longer than we planned.”

Overall, though, Browning said that the community has already been very supportive.

“I love the community. Misty loves connecting with people and so it’s just nice to have people support you and be worried about it and caring and so, we’ve had, you know, customers already say, ‘Let us know when, you know, if you need help to clean it up or help rebuilding,’ or all those things, so, that’s really cool to have the community support,” Browning said.

A fire early on Christmas morning destroyed the back bar area of the Luxe Wine Bar in Summerville. Owners are asking anyone who has cameras that might have captured the scene or anyone who witnessed anyone at the bar early that morning to call Summerville Police. (Live 5)

Browning and McCann said that they lease the building, and the part that was burnt is not insured so the damages will have to be covered out-of-pocket.

The fire did not reach the main building, only destroyed the back bar garage on the property, so Luxe Wine Bar will continue operating under normal business hours.

The owners are asking anyone in the immediate area who has cameras or who saw anyone near the location at around 6:23 a.m. Christmas morning to message them or call the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463. Anyone who has information can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

