Coroner identifies man found shot in vehicle at N. Charleston apartments

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the man found shot to death in his vehicle Sunday.

Evin Ramsey, 23, was found shot to death in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Windsor Hill Apartments around 7:40 p.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

North Charleston Police responded to the 8200 block of Windsor Hill Boulevard just before 7:45 p.m. for a reported shooting, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs says.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside of a vehicle, Jacobs says. The victim suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, according to Jacobs.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

