Coroner IDs man killed in North Charleston officer-involved shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

Winston Dunham, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds around 12:12 a.m. on Dorchester Road, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, around 12:45 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Dorchester Road.

Police provided an update just before 4 a.m. that Dorchester Road was closed at Kent Avenue and asked people to avoid the area.

The road has since reopened.

Police have not provided details on what led up to the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

