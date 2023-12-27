SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by vehicle in Goose Creek

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Christmas Day crash in Berkeley County.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was struck by a vehicle on Christmas Day.

Danubia Gisselia Sevilla, 33, of Goose Creek, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The crash happened on Howe Hall Road near Addison Drive, approximately a half-mile north of Goose Creek, Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Sevilla and a child were standing on the edge of the road near a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck that was stuck in a ditch when they were struck.

Hartwell said Sevilla died at the scene, and the child was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
Coroner IDs man killed in North Charleston officer-involved shooting
A South Carolina family got hundreds of thousands of dollars in a payout after a lawsuit...
SC family gets $900k payout after man dies following alleged catheter misplacement
From former president Barak Obama to Black Barbies to Hank Aaron, Black Santa and more Cynthia...
Lowcountry woman decorates Christmas tree with Black ornament collection
New allegations are being raised against Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, this...
Colleton Co. clerk admits to plagiarizing portion of Murdaugh trial book

Latest News

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
8 N. Charleston officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Coroner identifies man found shot in vehicle at N. Charleston apartments
Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
Dorchester County gas station shooting victim identified
One Lowcountry Blood Connection volunteer is sharing her message about donating blood and why...
VIDEO: Blood Connection hosts Carolina Bay Blood Drive for the holiday season