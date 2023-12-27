Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by vehicle in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was struck by a vehicle on Christmas Day.

Danubia Gisselia Sevilla, 33, of Goose Creek, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The crash happened on Howe Hall Road near Addison Drive, approximately a half-mile north of Goose Creek, Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Sevilla and a child were standing on the edge of the road near a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck that was stuck in a ditch when they were struck.

Hartwell said Sevilla died at the scene, and the child was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

