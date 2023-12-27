Deputies release report on double shooting at Dorchester Co. gas station

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has released new details on a Christmas Eve shooting that left a North Charleston man shot to death inside a Dorchester County gas station.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as 38-year-old Ian Kyle Ravenell. Brouthers said Ravenell died at around 11:15 p.m.

An incident report states Dorchester County deputies responded to the Parker’s Kitchen at Ashley Phosphate and Windsor Hill Boulevard at 11:23 p.m. where the shooting had been reported. Police say they found Ravenell lying motionless on his back with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police found several spent shell casings in the area near the cash register and a store employee was performing CPR, the report states.

He died at the scene, Lt. Rick Carson said.

Police later learned a second victim arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. That victim was taken to surgery, Carson said. Deputies were not able to provide an update on the second person’s condition as of Monday afternoon.

A witness told police he was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting and heard the gunshots and called 911. The witness identified himself as a relative of both victims, the report states.

Police say multiple family members arrived at the scene and officers tried to keep them outside the crime scene. One of them resisted and assaulted a North Charleston officer when trying to push through law enforcement, prompting police to use a stun gun on her, the report states. Police say they later issued a citation for disorderly contact against her and released her at the scene, the report states.

Police at the hospital were able to retrieve a bullet fragment removed from the second victim.

Carson said the shooting is not believed to be connected to an earlier shooting on Windsor Hill Boulevard that the North Charleston Police Department handled.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 843-832-0300 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.