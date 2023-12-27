SC Lottery
Dorchester County gas station shooting victim identified

Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County coroner has identified a North Charleston man shot to death inside a Dorchester County gas station.

Ian Kyle Ravenell, 38, was shot to death inside the Parker’s Kitchen gas station on Windsor Hill Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Coroner Paul Brouthers.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parker’s Kitchen at Ashley Phosphate and Windsor Hill Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Sunday after multiple reports of gunshots.

Arriving deputies found one person who had been shot. That person died at the scene, Lt. Rick Carson said.

A second victim arrived at an area hospital a short time later. That victim was taken to surgery, Carson said. Deputies were not able to provide an update on the second person’s condition as of Monday.

Carson said the shooting is not believed to be connected to an earlier shooting on Windsor Hill Boulevard that the North Charleston Police Department handled.

