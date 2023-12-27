Drying out today ahead of a big cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The area of low pressure responsible for the clouds and rain will move away from the area today. Patchy dense fog will be around this morning, make sure to plan extra travel time. Light rain will continue to push into the area through sunrise and activity will taper off by lunchtime. With the clouds overhead, highs will be near 70 degrees once again this afternoon. We dry out, and cool off behind the system with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s on Friday and Saturday. We only climb into the mid to upper 50s as we head into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Overnight lows will be in the 30s by the end of the week and some spots away from the coast could fall to or below freezing.

TODAY: Early AM Showers. Turning Mostly Cloudy. High 70. Low 51.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63. Low 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High 53. Low 35.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 54. Low 34.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 56. Low 38.

