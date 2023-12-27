SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Drying out today ahead of a big cool down!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The area of low pressure responsible for the clouds and rain will move away from the area today. Patchy dense fog will be around this morning, make sure to plan extra travel time. Light rain will continue to push into the area through sunrise and activity will taper off by lunchtime. With the clouds overhead, highs will be near 70 degrees once again this afternoon. We dry out, and cool off behind the system with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s on Friday and Saturday. We only climb into the mid to upper 50s as we head into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Overnight lows will be in the 30s by the end of the week and some spots away from the coast could fall to or below freezing.

TODAY: Early AM Showers. Turning Mostly Cloudy. High 70. Low 51.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63. Low 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High 53. Low 35.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 54. Low 34.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 56. Low 38.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Christmas Day crash in Berkeley...
1 pedestrian killed, 2nd injured in crash near Goose Creek
A South Carolina family got hundreds of thousands of dollars in a payout after a lawsuit...
SC family gets $900k payout after man dies following alleged catheter misplacement
From former president Barak Obama to Black Barbies to Hank Aaron, Black Santa and more Cynthia...
Lowcountry woman decorates Christmas tree with Black ornament collection
Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Dorchester County gas station
Hunter Knighten with his Diabetes educator-turned-friend, Lindsay Hoffman. Hoffman helped...
Lowcountry family turns child’s medical diagnoses into heartwarming positive

Latest News

Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has an updated look at your Tuesday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Tuesday afternoon forecast
Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has a look at your Tuesday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Dorien Minor has your overnight forecast and a look ahead to...
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
EMERGENCY BACKUP 6 a.m. News
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast