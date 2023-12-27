North Charleston Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Dorchester Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said Wednesday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, around 12:45 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Dorchester Road.

Police provided an update just before 4 a.m. that Dorchester Road was closed at Kent Avenue and asked people to avoid the area.

Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have been asked to assist with the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

