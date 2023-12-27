Police make arrest in connection to ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a burglary at Northwoods Mall last month.

Devon Rochell Goss, 32, is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and malicious damage to property, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The incident happened Nov. 18 at the Zales jewelry store in the Northwoods Mall. Officers responded to the mall for a reported shooting but later determined no shots were fired and witnesses heard glass breaking.

Investigators said Goss allegedly stole a vehicle from Cross Country Road and drove it to the mall before abandoning it after the burglary.

Jacobs said the North Charleston Intelligence Led Policing Unit and detectives arrested Goss on Wednesday.

Goss was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.

