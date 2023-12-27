Police mourn passing of Bluffton K-9 officer

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department confirmed Wednesday the death of a K-9 officer it says left “an indelible mark” on the community.

Bluffton Police K-9 Hunden, had been a part of the agency since March 1, 2017, Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said.

The 8-year-old’s hard work resulted in “numerous arrests and seizures,” Perez said.

Hunden was born on June 10, 2015, and worked with his handler, Sgt. Jason Rodriguez.

Police asked the community to keep Rodriguez and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

The agency did not release a cause of death for Hunden.

