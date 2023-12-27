Porter-Gaud’s JJ Fludd named Live 5′s All-FNL Player of the Year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Talk about someone having a breakout season..

Porter-Gaud’s JJ Fludd didn’t even play football the last two seasons. He was focused on basketball but he came back this season. and says he found his passion for football again.

“I knew I could go out there and help be a winner on this team and go out there and produce and produce together.” Fludd said.

“In our first scrimmage is kind of when we were like ok ‘he is who we thought he was gonna be.’ Cyclones head coach Brad Bowles said. “From there he just continued to elevate. He became a leader, he was all of the things we expected him to be.”

Bowles says he remembers watching Fludd play football in the 7th grade and thinking he could be something special. But seeing him come back after a two year hiatus this season, he now says he’s one of the best running backs he’s ever coached.

His numbers backed that up. Fludd would rush for over 2,200 yards and 37 touchdowns helping Porter-Gaud reach the SCISA 4-A state semifinals.

“To dominate, top to bottom, every game like he did, playing through injuries, we hand him the ball a lot.” Bowles said. “For me, I’ve seen guys who have done that, but to have one on my team and to coach him, this is the first time I’ve ever had a guy that’s been that dominant.”

Fludd had head turning numbers throughout the season. Six touchdowns in their win over Trinity Collegiate, 5 touchdowns in wins over Cardinal Newman and First Baptist. But, after a loss to Laurence Manning in the second round of playoffs, he says this team has some unfinished business.”

“It means a lot. I worked hard over the summer when I came back to football because I knew it was gonna be a grind.” Fludd said. “Regardless of what I do, I’d rather go 12-0 with my guys and have a thousand less yards than have 4,000 yards.

“I think the skies the limit for him. We have a lot of great seniors coming back and he’s a big part of that. So I think he can surpass what he did this year.” Bowles said.

