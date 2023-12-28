4 deputies placed on leave following deadly officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 5:15 p.m. after they received a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving a man and woman.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and encountered an armed man who refused to drop his weapon. Deputies confirmed that, eventually, deputies shot the suspect, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. They added that no deputies were injured during the incident.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis gave more details regarding the situation in a video posted to social media Wednesday night.

Following the shooting, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office stated that the preliminary investigation indicates that four deputies fired their weapons during the incident. Officials said the four deputies were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are also responding to the scene.

