4 injured in Mount Pleasant house fire

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant investigators are working to find the cause of a house fire Thursday morning that sent four people to the hospital.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a one-story home in the 1400 block of Venning Road at 8:02 a.m., Battalion Chief Matthew Tidwell said.

The first crews on the scene reported a heavy fire.

EMS took two adults and two children to an area hospital, but firefighters could not provide details on the extent of their injuries.

The fire is under control and crews are investigating, Tidwell said.

