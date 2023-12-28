AAA: Thursday marks one of biggest post-holiday travel day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As people pack up and head home after the holidays, AAA says it expects Thursday to be one of the busiest travel days.

Charleston International Airport reported a few delays as of Thursday morning. Air travelers should check with their airline or the airport’s website, IFlyCHS.com, to see the status of their flights.

As for the roads, AAA says the earlier in the afternoon drivers can leave the better: it predicts the worst times for drivers to be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The current average price for gasoline in South Carolina sits at $2.91. But the lowest price in the Tri-County area is at a Goose Creek Walmart where the price for a regular gallon of gas was $2.67 as of Thursday afternoon.

