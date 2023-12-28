SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old man wanted on multiple charges.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old man wanted on multiple charges.

Deputies say Raymond M. Stolz-Montgomery is wanted for second-degree burglary, safecracking, and petit larceny. Those charges stem from a June burglary at a Dollar General store, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Posted by Beaufort County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777.

