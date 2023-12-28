Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old man wanted on multiple charges.
Deputies say Raymond M. Stolz-Montgomery is wanted for second-degree burglary, safecracking, and petit larceny. Those charges stem from a June burglary at a Dollar General store, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777.
