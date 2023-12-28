Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old man wanted on multiple charges.

Deputies say Raymond M. Stolz-Montgomery is wanted for second-degree burglary, safecracking, and petit larceny. Those charges stem from a June burglary at a Dollar General store, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeks to locate 19-year-old Raymond M. Stolz-Mongomery, who is wanted for second-degree... Posted by Beaufort County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.