Berkeley Co. sees increase in overdose deaths, hopes to improve in new year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says they have seen an increase in deaths related to drug overdoses this year, but they hope to improve those numbers by working with Lowcountry organizations in 2024.

There have been 56 drug overdose deaths in the county as of October, according to coroner Darnell Hartwell. And he anticipates around 15 more to be confirmed by the end of the year once toxicology reports are completed.

Hartwell said the numbers are not county-specific, and he works closely with the Charleston and Dorchester County coroners who agree it’s an issue across the state. Hartwell said drugs are stronger these days, and oftentimes laced with another drug.

“If the prescriptions not prescribed to you, do not take it. You don’t know what’s in these drugs these days. They’re being laced,” Hartwell said.

In June of this year, the coroner’s office initiated an Overdose Fatality Review Board. This board consists of over 30 different organizations – including law enforcement agencies, hospitals and recovery centers – to review different cases and see if there was anything they could have done differently to prevent this.

“This board is not designed to point fingers at anybody, it is to recognize if there was possibly any gaps in services and for us to learn from those things as well. We are proud to say that we have had several meetings regarding the Opiate Fatality Review Board and we have made some changes even in this office – we saw things that we could contribute to as well and we did that,” Hartwell said. “It is a very good program that we are very proud to be a part of and it’s not just the coroner’s office. I can’t stress how valuable the other agencies and the information that they bring to the table as well. So, all of us together can try to prevent these tragic deaths from occurring in Berkeley County.”

Since the board was initiated, many changes have already been made. The board meets monthly to review certain cases and see changes they could make. Because of these meetings, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office can now distribute NARCAN to anyone who wants it, no questions asked.

The board is not the only one initiating changes, though. WakeUpCarolina is a nonprofit organization in Mount Pleasant that works closely with the town of Mount Pleasant and the Mount Pleasant Police Department to follow up with all fatal and nonfatal overdoses. The organization provides resources to both addicts and families and loved ones impacted from these crises. WakeUpCarolina has plans to expand into Berkeley County in 2024. The organization will have their own center in the county in the new year in hopes of expanding its services and continuing its prevention efforts.

Tim Maguire is the Senior Program Director for WakeUpCarolina. Maguire himself was once an addict but was able to become sober in 2015. Now, he dedicates his time to helping others. He said they have been seeing so many overdoses lately and he blames the potency of the drugs, as well as drugs being laced.

“It’s changing and that’s the scary part right now. There has never been a more dangerous time to be experimenting because the drugs are so potent,” Maguire said, “If you are purchasing a powder substance in the street right now, or even a pill, chances are it has another substance in it from what we are seeing.”

Hartwell said they plan to continue working in the new year to lower the number of drug overdose deaths.

“We are just trying to prevent these deaths from occurring, trying to prevent another loved one, another family member to have to go through this very tragic, tragic situation that many families are going through,” he said.

Both Maguire and Hartwell said that fentanyl seems to be the most common overdose drug they are seeing, but that xylazine – an animal tranquilizer – is also increasing in popularity. You can get a NARCAN kit from either WakeUpCarolina or the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office to carry with you in the case you witness someone overdosing. Maguire said some telltale signs are blue fingertips or lips, loud snoring, a pale, almost gray face, and unresponsiveness.

