Deputies ask public to avoid Ravenel area because of manhunt

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says it is actively searching for a suspect wanted on a drug charge in the area of Ravenel.

Tony Hyatt is wanted for distribution of methamphetamine, according to a sheriff’s office post on X, formerly Twitter.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to stay away from the 7300 block of Berth Plowden and Highway 165.

The search involves both deputies and K-9 officers, the post states.

Hyatt is tall and weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and camouflage shorts, the post states.

“He has a history of running from law enforcement,” the post states.

Authorities have not yet released a photo of Hyatt.

