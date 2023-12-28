Deputies call off search for suspect in Ravenel area

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have called off the search for a suspect wanted on a drug charge in the area of Ravenel.

The sheriff’s office alerted the public of the search at 12:50 p.m. in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Deputies were searching for Tony Hyatt who is wanted for distribution of methamphetamine.

The public was asked to stay away from the 7300 block of Berth Plowden Lane and Highway 165 while deputies and K-9 officers searched the area.

The sheriff’s office called the search around 3:30 p.m., saying deputies will continue to patrol the area.

Hyatt is tall and weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and camouflage shorts, the post states.

“He has a history of running from law enforcement,” the post states.

Authorities have not yet released a photo of Hyatt.

If anyone has seen Hyatt or has any information on him, they’re asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

