SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies call off search for suspect in Ravenel area

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says it is actively searching for a suspect wanted on a drug charge in the area of Ravenel.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have called off the search for a suspect wanted on a drug charge in the area of Ravenel.

The sheriff’s office alerted the public of the search at 12:50 p.m. in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Deputies were searching for Tony Hyatt who is wanted for distribution of methamphetamine.

The public was asked to stay away from the 7300 block of Berth Plowden Lane and Highway 165 while deputies and K-9 officers searched the area.

The sheriff’s office called the search around 3:30 p.m., saying deputies will continue to patrol the area.

Hyatt is tall and weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and camouflage shorts, the post states.

“He has a history of running from law enforcement,” the post states.

Authorities have not yet released a photo of Hyatt.

If anyone has seen Hyatt or has any information on him, they’re asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
Deputies release report on double shooting at Dorchester Co. gas station
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Christmas Day crash in Berkeley...
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by vehicle in Goose Creek
Devon Rochelle Goss, 32, is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny...
Police make arrest in connection to ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
A South Carolina family got hundreds of thousands of dollars in a payout after a lawsuit...
SC family gets $900k payout after man dies following alleged catheter misplacement

Latest News

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
North Charleston Police investigating shooting on Fairwind Drive
Isaiah Bennett, 20, is being charged with two counts of murder, Berkeley County deputies say.
Deputies charge man in Berkeley County double killing
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says it is actively searching for a suspect wanted on a...
VIDEO: Deputies ask public to avoid Ravenel area because of manhunt
Charleston Moves is a nonprofit organization that encourages mobility by bicycle, foot and...
VIDEO: Charleston Moves advocates for better pedestrian and bicycle access