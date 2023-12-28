SC Lottery
Deputies charge man in Berkeley County double killing

Isaiah Bennett, 20, is being charged with two counts of murder, Berkeley County deputies say.
Isaiah Bennett, 20, is being charged with two counts of murder, Berkeley County deputies say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a deadly double shooting.

Isaiah Bennett, of North Charleston, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting, Deputy Carli Drayton said.

Deputies responded to the Summer Creek Mobile Home Park where gunfire had been reported. They found one victim lying in the roadway and a second victim inside a home.

“Detectives worked tirelessly through the Christmas holidays to bring some peace and closure to these victims’ families,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “We hope this arrest will help them begin the healing process.”

Bennett has been booked into the Hill Finklea Detention Center and is pending a bond hearing.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719‑4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

