Deputies locate wanted man in trailer in Ravenel area

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the wanted man they’ve been searching for in the Ravenel area Thursday night.

Deputies located Tony Hyatt in a trailer on Bertha Plowden Lane just before 6:30 p.m., according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officials say the scene is active.

The sheriff’s office alerted the public of the search at 12:50 p.m. Deputies said they were searching for Hyatt who is wanted for distribution of methamphetamine.

The public was asked to stay away from the 7300 block of Bertha Plowden Lane and Highway 165 while deputies and K-9 officers searched the area.

The sheriff’s office called the search around 3:30 p.m., saying deputies would continue to patrol the area.

“He has a history of running from law enforcement,” the post states.

Authorities have not yet released a photo of Hyatt.

This is a developing story.

