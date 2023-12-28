SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Endangered missing alert issued for 4-year-old and infant in Colorado

An endangered alert was issued Thursday for 4-year-old Zuryah and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker...
An endangered alert was issued Thursday for 4-year-old Zuryah and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker from Colorado.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation/KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Thursday for two young children reported missing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for 4-year-old Zuryah Thalacker and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker.

Officials say the children have been missing since Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when they were last seen in the Sterling area.

The children may be with 28-year-old Justina Lambert.

A photo of Justina Lambert, a person of interest in the disappearance of two children from...
A photo of Justina Lambert, a person of interest in the disappearance of two children from Colorado.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation/KKTV)

The alert says the children are believed to be traveling in a 2007 White Nissan Murano with CA license plate 9ERA912, with the rear bumper missing.

The CBI did not disclose the relationship between the three in the alert.

Anyone who sees the children or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
Deputies release report on double shooting at Dorchester Co. gas station
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Christmas Day crash in Berkeley...
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by vehicle in Goose Creek
Devon Rochelle Goss, 32, is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny...
Police make arrest in connection to ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
A South Carolina family got hundreds of thousands of dollars in a payout after a lawsuit...
SC family gets $900k payout after man dies following alleged catheter misplacement

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says they have seen an increase in deaths related to drug...
Berkeley Co. sees increase in overdose deaths, hopes to improve in new year
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
North Charleston Police investigating shooting on Fairwind Drive
Police said officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers...
Officers responding to car crash on Christmas find man dressed as the Grinch behind the wheel
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
VIDEO: North Charleston Police investigating shooting on Fairwind Drive