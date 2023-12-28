Feeling more like winter later this week!

SC Lottery
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More clouds are expected today ahead of a cold front. Some sunshine is possible in the afternoon, most of the day will be cloudy. An isolated shower is possible today ahead of the front, most spots will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. We cool off behind the front with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s on Friday and Saturday. We only climb into the mid to upper 50s as we head into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Overnight lows will be in the 30s by the end of the week and some spots away from the coast could fall to or below freezing.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Gradual PM Clearing. Stray Shower Possible. High 63. Low 41.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High 54. Low 35.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 53. Low 34.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sunny Sky. High 57. Low 39.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: A Few Clouds. High 60. Low 41.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 52, Low 37.

