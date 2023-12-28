Firefighters urge safety when removing, recycling your Christmas tree

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is reminding people how to safely remove and recycle their Christmas trees without creating a fire hazard.

Assistant Fire Chief Christan Rainey says if you have a real Christmas tree the best thing you can do is put it out on the curb. If you live in Charleston County, Charleston County recycling will pick up that tree for you. If you live in Dorchester County within the city limits of North Charleston, the city’s Department of Public Works will come pick up that tree for you.

Rainey says Charleston County has a no-burn ordinance specifically for the city of North Charleston, so he doesn’t advise anyone to burn their Christmas trees. He says because of the dry season, burning a tree can create a lot of smoke, sometimes leading to fires getting out of control.

“You know, some people still burn their Christmas trees, some people burn trash and we had an incident where last week someone was using a burn barrel and it caught their garage on fire right next to their house. So these things do happen,” Rainey says. “That’s one of the reasons we advise people, you know, to mainly just kind of comply with the ordinance.”

The City of North Charleston’s Public Works Recycling picks up weekly on Tuesdays. Charleston County recycling days will vary, depending on your neighborhood. Residents should view the new 2024 residential cycling schedule from Charleston County Environmental Management.

If you leave your tree out on the next recycling day the city will come by and pick up your tree for you.

Berkeley County Water & Sanitation has recycling locations operating on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Most people use LED lights now, not the old bulbs.” Rainey says, “So making sure that your tree is not dry because that’s worse than gasoline in the house and just watch your extension cords and things like that to make sure it’s not a hazard and potentially a fire hazard to the tree as well.”

Rainey says the main thing to keep in mind is to water your Christmas tree. If you plan on leaving them out for an extended period of time, make sure they are not drying out.

