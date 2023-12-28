Housing Authority gives update on plan to redevelop, renovate all public housing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Housing Authority is making progress on its plan to redevelop or renovate all 1,407 of its public housing units.

They’re currently tackling the Cooper River Courts Community on America Street.

They plan to tear down the 286 public housing units that were built in the 1940s and replace them with over 1,100 units of mixed-use housing, according to Peter Sherman, Charleston Housing Authority’s Director of Development.

Of those over 1,100 units, half will be market-rate and the other half will be split between workforce and affordable housing.

“They’re all blended together, that might be hard for people to wrap their arms around, but I’ve witnessed it myself, and these are well-managed communities,” Chair of the Charleston Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners, Herb Partlow, says. “It’s really going to change the lives of our residents.”

Sherman says the Charleston Housing Authority has just awarded a contract to Atlanta-based developer Integral for the $400 million Cooper River Courts project.

Right now, they’re still in the planning and design phase, but they hope to start construction in 2025. Construction will be done in three phases, so they don’t have to relocate all residents at once.

“We would either give them a section eight voucher, so they could move to a different apartment, or we would relocate them to existing public housing,” Sherman says.

The Cooper River Project is just one piece of the Housing Authority’s plan to redevelop or renovate all its public housing units.

Sherman says they’re also in the process of securing funding to redevelop Meeting Street Manor on Meeting Street and will then look at renovating Robert Mills Manor on Wilson Street.

Altogether, Partlow says they hope to more than double the number of public housing units on the peninsula over the next ten years.

“I actually met with Mayor-elect Cogswell, he assured me that he takes housing very seriously, and he wants to really address this affordable housing crisis because we do have an affordable housing crisis,” Partlow says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.