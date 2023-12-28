SC Lottery
Ladson man accused of firing gun at woman, child in vehicle

By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly shooting at a woman’s car while she and a child were inside.

James Edward Ford, 50, of Ladson, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, according to jail records.

An officer was called to a Rivers Avenue address just after 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve in reference to a disturbance that happened at a nearby motel, an incident report states.

The victim told officers she and a child were in her vehicle when she was approached by Ford. She said Ford was holding a gun that she believed was stolen from her. As she began to pull out of the parking lot, Ford fired the gun at her vehicle.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage and determined Ford was still at the motel, the report states.

He was arrested and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

