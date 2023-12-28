SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet

Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.(Auction Monthly/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (Gray News) – A man discovered a goldmine of more than 600 valuable 1920s baseball cards while cleaning out his late father’s northern California home.

According to a news release, some of the rarest vintage baseball cards were found stored in an old tobacco tin inside a closet, including ones for Babe Ruth, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, and Ty Cobb.

Even the tobacco tin itself is from the early 1900s.

The collection belonged to a man named Ed, whose last name was not given. The news release said Ed was a longtime card collector, starting when he was a kid during the early 1920s.

Ed’s son said his father would often receive baseball cards from his uncles as gifts when he was a child.

“Like many of those who grew up in the Depression, my father and members of his family did not discard anything,” Ed’s son said in a statement. “When I was young, elementary school age, I remember my father showing me the cards and the tin they were in.”

Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards, including:

  • 1919-21 W514 “Shoeless” Joe Jackson
  • Nearly every player from the iconic 1919 ‘Black Sox’ team
  • 1921 E220 National Caramel Babe Ruth
  • 1922 American Caramel E121 Babe Ruth
  • 1919-21 Babe Ruth W514
  • 1920 W519 Babe Ruth
  • Ty Cobb 1922 American Caramel E121
  • 1921 W516 Ty Cobb
  • 1920 W519 George Sisler

The century-old collection of rare baseball cards will be sold by Auction Monthly.

Auction Monthly’s vice president said in a statement that he “couldn’t believe what was inside the old tobacco tin when I first opened the lid and noticed more than 600 pre-war baseball cards were all well preserved in the box.”

The auction house did not give an estimate of what the collection is worth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
Deputies release report on double shooting at Dorchester Co. gas station
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Christmas Day crash in Berkeley...
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by vehicle in Goose Creek
Devon Rochelle Goss, 32, is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny...
Police make arrest in connection to ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
A South Carolina family got hundreds of thousands of dollars in a payout after a lawsuit...
SC family gets $900k payout after man dies following alleged catheter misplacement

Latest News

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Joshua Maloy was killed in a crash on Christmas...
Deputy reporting for duty killed in Christmas Eve crash, sheriff’s office says
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says it is actively searching for a suspect wanted on a...
Deputies call off search for suspect in Ravenel area
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
North Charleston Police investigating shooting on Fairwind Drive