North Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting on Fairwind Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to 8755 Fairwind Drive just before 2:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found one man dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Jacobs said no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.