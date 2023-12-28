SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting on Fairwind Drive

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to 8755 Fairwind Drive just before 2:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found one man dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Jacobs said no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

