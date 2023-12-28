Oceanside's Chad Wilkes named Live 5 All-FNL Coach of the Year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Success is nothing new at Oceanside Collegiate.

The Landsharks have had solid teams the last several years even making it to the 2-A state title game in 2022. But not many people thought the 2023 team would be the first to bring a state championship back to Mt. Pleasant.

The fact that they did is why Chad Wilkes is our All-Friday Night Lights Coach of the Year.

Wilkes even admitting this wasn’t the most star-studded or proven talented team they’ve had at Oceanside.

“There’s never been a year that I’ve even heard of with the amount of adversity from an injury standpoint that we went through, you know, playing in the state championship game with five out of the original 11 starters is pretty unheard of on offense and and still being able to win and score a lot of points.” Wilkes said.

The coach also noting that one thing that made this team special is they really embraced the next man up mentality.

“it’s the best team I’ve ever had because of the heart and the character that our kids have which is what ultimately wins games.” Wilkes said

Early on this season this staff was trying out some different things on offense to get things going and then they lost their starting quarterback Edward Reidenbach before the playoffs and also lost a starting running back and a number of other starters this season, but still had something critical to get them back to the state championship. They fell in the state finals last year Wilkes said a big goal of his this offseason was building their depth.

“We did a much better job this year of getting guys more experience earlier in the year” Wilkes said. “and that paid off and the other thing we did about having people start just one way it allowed us to practice one side of the ball all day. So we were able to just kind of focus in on the details of the scheme on both sides of the ball more.

Wilkes won two state titles as a player when he was in high school, but this is his first as a head coach. He said how much more gratifying it is to win one in this head coaching position.

“We work harder than anybody else anywhere and just to get to see the kids and the coaches’ excitement to see all that work pay off, which is what we’re all doing here. That is by far the most special thing to me.”

But he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t already preparing for next season.

“We will be very disappointed if we aren’t significantly better next year, you know having an offseason with all those guys actually playing and knowing that they’re gonna play now because last year a lot of these guys went into the years backups and thinking they were backups.”

