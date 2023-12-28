LIVE: SC health dept. to hold briefing on respiratory illnesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State health experts are set to hold a briefing Thursday morning on efforts to fight and prevent respiratory illnesses in the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s lead medical consultant, Dr. Martha Buchanan, is expected to give an update on cases of the flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and COVID-19.

DHEC confirmed the 2023 season’s first pediatric flu-related death on Dec. 12. The child, whose name, gender and age were not released, died in the Upstate region, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

She reported “widespread flu activity across the state,” noting an increase in flu cases and hospitalizations.

The active flu season coincides with ongoing COVID-19 cases and an elevated number of RSV cases. The same preventive methods that protect against COVID-19 also protect against the flu virus: vaccination, masks, frequent handwashing, and staying home or away from others while sick.

DHEC has been urging vaccinations for people for all three illnesses, saying people are most at risk during the fall and winter months and especially at large holiday gatherings like Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Last month, DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended everyone 6 months and older get the updated COVID vaccine and the annual flu vaccine, if they had not already received them this fall.

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration approved and recommended the first vaccine for preventing lower respiratory tract disease from RSV for adults 60 years and older.

The FDA and CDC also approved and recommended another preventive option, a monoclonal antibody, for infants under 8 months old who are at highest risk for complications from RSV or are born during—or entering—their first RSV season. A monoclonal antibody for prevention is also available for a small group of children who are between 8 and 19 months old and at high risk for severe disease, including children who are severely immunocompromised. Parents should talk with their children’s pediatrician about RSV prevention for infants.

The briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

