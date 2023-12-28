Victim’s family wishes information from Berkeley Co. was released differently

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a victim in an officer-involved shooting says they wish the information about their loved one would have been handled differently in the beginning.

Brent D. Conrad, 37, of Huger, died by suicide after a chase on Sept. 8 ended on the bridge over the Wando River. Original reports from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Conrad had fired at deputies in a “shootout.”

“The suspect did fire several shots at deputies and they returned fire at this point,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said on Sept. 8.

But the Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson reported on Dec. 14 that Brent had not fired at deputies.

“There is nothing to indicate that Conrad fired shots at law enforcement or the general public. While Deputy Cody Graff could not be completely certain at the time he fired his weapon, Conrad’s lone shot had killed him,” Wilson said in a letter to the sheriff.

This updated information was released almost three months after Brent had died, painting a different picture of the situation and making the grieving process for his family that much harder.

“That was one of the hardest things that we dealt with as a family; it was extremely frustrating. We knew him as a person who would never do that” Brent’s brother, Drew Conrad, says. “It was extremely hard for us to continue to read these stories that outlined a scenario that didn’t happen.”

The Conrads say the most frustrating part of the process was the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office later releasing information that was not correct.

“To hold a press conference and to release information that you don’t know as fact is, I think, it’s not the right thing to do. It has a lot of repercussions, which it did for us,” Drew says.

Drew says in the future he hopes the department can just state they do not have all the information at hand or release less information before confirmation.

“It’s just made the trauma that much worse,” Brent’s mother Shelly says.

Brent’s family says he was dealing with a mental breakdown and paranoia at the time and truly believes he was scared for his life.

They also noted how he had no criminal record, never been in trouble with the law and had no reason to run, just that he was truly very scared.

“I think he was just extremely scared and didn’t know what was coming after him,” Drew added. “I know people don’t understand and it’s hard for them to grasp that, but he was just kind of detached from reality.”

Prior to his death, the Conrads were working on getting Brent the help he needed and trying to find somewhere to help him.

“The resources are slim and hard to find,” Shelly says.

His family also wants to make it known they are not upset with the police and understand they are doing their job, just wish a false narrative had not been released.

“We all support law enforcement, Brent supported law enforcement,” Drew says. “It’s just the narrative aspect of releasing info a little too early without the facts did a lot of damage.”

“It made people think he was something that he wasn’t,” Brent’s aunt, Carla Tweel, says. “It was everywhere all day long for two days, all over we kept hearing it.”

The Conrads all got matching tattoos in Brent’s handwriting to remember his life and legacy forever.

“I’m just going to remember him by who he is; someone that cared deeply for people, cared deeply for family, an extremely intelligent individual,” Drew says. “He had a lot to offer this world, he was just struggling mentally towards the end there.”

“He loved large. He lived large,” Shelly says. “It’s a huge loss. He did have a lot to offer.”

“He was just a very loving, gentle soul,” she adds.

