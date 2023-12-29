SC Lottery
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The name of the 18-year-old man who died in a shooting has been released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Jacari Smith, 18, died from a gunshot wound, coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.

Officers were called to 8750 Fairwind Drive just before 2:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found the man dead at the scene.

No word on whether any arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

