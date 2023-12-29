18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The name of the 18-year-old man who died in a shooting has been released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Jacari Smith, 18, died from a gunshot wound, coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.

Officers were called to 8750 Fairwind Drive just before 2:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found the man dead at the scene.

No word on whether any arrests have been made.

