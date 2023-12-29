SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker

Two Dalmatians had their instincts kick in when they and their dog walker were surrounded by coyotes Wednesday in Boston. (Source: WBZ)
By Tiffany Chan, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) – Two Dalmatians had their instincts kick in when they and their dog walker were surrounded by coyotes Wednesday in Boston.

Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two Dalmatians, Deanna and Tasha, near a Brighton apartment complex.

“Deanna got very upset, and she looked up, jumped backward, and I said, ‘What’s wrong with her?’” Lantadilla said.

Deanna’s barking alerted Lantadilla to look backward. Turns out, a pack of four coyotes was quietly lurking behind them.

“So when I look at the back, I just saw them, I never realized there were four coyotes behind me,” he said.

The coyotes were bold and lunged at the leashed Dalmatians.

Lantadilla said Deanna bit one of the coyotes in the neck, which convinced the pack to run away.

Jane Friedlander, the dogs’ owner, said she is not surprised that her dogs acted so bravely. She said this isn’t the first time her dogs have been targeted by coyotes.

Lantadilla and the dogs were unharmed, and their owner is crediting their breed.

“They’re meant to drive away coyotes, wolves, foxes, rabbits, anything that would bother a stable or horses,” Friedlander said.

There’s no doubt in the dog walker’s mind that the two dogs were looking out for him that night.

“Of course, they were meant for that,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Hyatt, who deputies said was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, has been...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says

Latest News

Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, as smoke rises following an...
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the center
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite...
UPS driver battles icy roads to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North...
Coroner IDs 71-year-old victim of Rivers Ave. crash