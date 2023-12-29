SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas

FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A lucky sports bettor made his own multimillion-dollar Christmas gift.

According to multiple reports, Travis Dufner turned a $5 wager into almost a half-million-dollar payout.

He reportedly cashed in on a 14-leg parlay by successfully choosing 14 NFL players to score touchdowns in Week 16.

On Christmas Day, Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown cashed Dufner’s final selection to complete his parlay.

“I’ve put plenty of these parlays down before. I’ve hit a few small ones but obviously nothing in the realm of this,” WPVI quoted Dufner.

He shared that he plans to pay off student loans, car payments while making some investments with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man who barricaded himself in a trailer...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Devon Rochelle Goss, 32, is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny...
Police make arrest in connection to ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
Deputies release report on double shooting at Dorchester Co. gas station
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Christmas Day crash in Berkeley...
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by vehicle in Goose Creek

Latest News

3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert issued for mother and child abducted in Maine
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North...
Man dies after two-vehicle crash on Rivers Ave.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle...
US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years