Coroner IDs 71-year-old victim of Rivers Ave. crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died after a crash on Rivers Avenue earlier this week.

Claude Newton, 71, of Mount Pleasant died at Trident Medical Center from injuries sustained in a crash, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Rivers Avenue at the Gas Lite Square Shopping Center, spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Newton was transported by EMS to a local hospital after the crash. He later died at the hospital Wednesday night, Jacobs said.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

