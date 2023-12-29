SC Lottery
Deputies search for clues in 7-year-old shooting case

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 16 minutes ago
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking for anyone who knows anything about a deadly 2016 shooting in McClellanville to come forward.

Friday marked seven years since 45-year-old Jermaine Frasier was ambushed as he returned home from work at Randolph’s Grocery.

Deputies say at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2016, Frasier had just pulled into his driveway in the 800 block of Burgin Road and was getting out of his vehicle when someone opened fire through his car window.

Jermaine Frasier, 45, was gunned down inside his car at his home in McClellanvile on Dec. 29,...
Jermaine Frasier, 45, was gunned down inside his car at his home in McClellanvile on Dec. 29, 2016.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

He died while sitting behind the wheel of his running car, investigators say.

Frasier’s sister, Nashawn, was the first family member to arrive at the scene after the shooting.

“That’s when the officer turned around saying,’You can’t see him like that,’ and when they said that I knew he was no longer here,” she said back in 2019.

There was no obvious motive in the killing and deputies say they have not been able to develop any “substantial leads” in the investigation, deputies said on their Facebook page.

Seven years ago today, someone fatally shot 45-year-old Jermaine Frasier on Burgin Road in McClellanville. Arriving...

Posted by Charleston County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 29, 2023

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111

