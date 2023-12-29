SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have located a wanted man they’ve been searching for in the Ravenel area Thursday.
By Marissa Lute and Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man who barricaded himself in a trailer near Ravenel Thursday night is in custody.

Deputies say Tony Hyatt, who was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, surrendered without incident around 9 p.m., according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The sheriff’s office alerted the public that they were searching for Hyatt at 12:50 p.m. in the area of 7300 Bertha Plowden Lane and Highway 165. When deputies attempted to arrest Hyatt, he assaulted a police K-9 and fled the scene, the post on X states. They said the K-9 is OK.

The search for the suspect was called off around 3:30 p.m., but deputies remained in the area.

Deputies located Hyatt in a trailer on Bertha Plowden Lane just before 6:30 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen said. Authorities worked to negotiate with him to come outside, but they said there was no indication that he was armed.

Deputies said Hyatt has a history of running from law enforcement.

Authorities have not yet released a photo of Hyatt.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
Devon Rochelle Goss, 32, is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny...
Police make arrest in connection to ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
Deputies release report on double shooting at Dorchester Co. gas station
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Christmas Day crash in Berkeley...
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by vehicle in Goose Creek

Latest News

The crash happened on Dorchester Road at Dorsey Avenue, according to a post from the...
Police respond to auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
The family of a victim in an officer-involved shooting says they wish the information about...
Victim’s family wishes information from Berkeley Co. was released differently
James “Jimmy” Williams was last seen at 1954 Ashley River Rd. around 4 p.m., Sgt. Anthony...
Police searching for missing 72-year-old man
VIDEO: Police searching for missing 72-year-old man