Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man who barricaded himself in a trailer near Ravenel Thursday night is in custody.

Deputies say Tony Hyatt, who was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, surrendered without incident around 9 p.m., according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The sheriff’s office alerted the public that they were searching for Hyatt at 12:50 p.m. in the area of 7300 Bertha Plowden Lane and Highway 165. When deputies attempted to arrest Hyatt, he assaulted a police K-9 and fled the scene, the post on X states. They said the K-9 is OK.

The search for the suspect was called off around 3:30 p.m., but deputies remained in the area.

Deputies located Hyatt in a trailer on Bertha Plowden Lane just before 6:30 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen said. Authorities worked to negotiate with him to come outside, but they said there was no indication that he was armed.

Deputies said Hyatt has a history of running from law enforcement.

Authorities have not yet released a photo of Hyatt.

This is a developing story.

