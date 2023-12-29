Feeling more like winter this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s much cooler this morning behind the cold front, temperatures in the 30s and 40s.The cooler weather is here to stay as we head into the final weekend of 2023. Look for highs in the 50s this afternoon through Sunday. New Year’s Day will remain cool with temperatures near 60 degrees. It will also be quite breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph over the next few afternoons. Overnight lows will be in the 30s as we head into the weekend and some spots away from the coast could fall to or below freezing. Little if any rain is in sight through the weekend thanks to an area of high pressure overhead. Our next rain chance won’t arrive until late Monday night, possibly stretching into Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High 54. Low 35.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High 53. Low 33.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sunny Sky. High 56. Low 39.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: A Few Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower Late. High 62. Low 38.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 54, Low 36.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 58, Low 42.

