SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Feeling more like winter this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s much cooler this morning behind the cold front, temperatures in the 30s and 40s.The cooler weather is here to stay as we head into the final weekend of 2023. Look for highs in the 50s this afternoon through Sunday. New Year’s Day will remain cool with temperatures near 60 degrees. It will also be quite breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph over the next few afternoons. Overnight lows will be in the 30s as we head into the weekend and some spots away from the coast could fall to or below freezing. Little if any rain is in sight through the weekend thanks to an area of high pressure overhead. Our next rain chance won’t arrive until late Monday night, possibly stretching into Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High 54. Low 35.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High 53. Low 33.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sunny Sky. High 56. Low 39.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: A Few Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower Late. High 62. Low 38.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 54, Low 36.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 58, Low 42.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man who barricaded himself in a trailer...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting on Fairwind Drive
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say

Latest News

The number of houses and businesses damaged during last week’s coastal storm nearly quadrupled...
Property damage from Nor’easter nearly quadruples damage from Hurricane Idalia
The number of houses and businesses damaged during last week’s coastal storm nearly quadrupled...
VIDEO: Property damage from Nor’easter nearly quadruples damage from Hurricane Idalia
Get ready for a cooldown! Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Holtzman shows you how low...
VIDEO: Your Thursday night forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Stephanie Sine takes a look at your Friday forecast!
SYNCBAK: Your FRIDAY forecast - clipped version