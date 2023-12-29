Folly Beach New Year’s Flip Flop Drop returns with change this year

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - When Folly Beach’s Flip Flop Drop returns for its 14th year this Sunday night, the city hopes one change will help keep people safe and help younger visitors enjoy the popular New Year’s Eve event.

Folly Beach officials want everyone to come out and watch those giant 10-foot-tall flip flops fall from the sky as the clock strikes midnight. This year’s program will also include a fireworks show and a DJ. But unlike previous years, this year’s fireworks will begin at 7 p.m. City leaders decided on the change because of high tide and the risk that trucks and equipment could get stuck in the sand if the fireworks were fired at midnight.

Wesley Graham, the city’s municipal clerk, says they hope that in addition to safety, the earlier fireworks will help bring in more families and make sure the younger crowd can see the fireworks at the beach.

The annual event, which is one of Folly Beach’s most well-known events, is one of a kind, Graham says.

“Folly Beach has been growing in the best way we see people coming for all of our events. Shopping, eating, just really getting to experience our community so we’re excited to bring visitors and just enjoy the new year,” he says.

The Flip Flop Drop will mark the city’s only fireworks show of the year. Graham says they’ve already begun testing the flip flops as the days get closer to the big moment.

Graham says there will be officers out and about to ensure safety, but they want everyone attending to make sure they do their part.

“We understand it is a celebration and everyone is here to have fun, but we encourage everyone to do their responsible acts by either ride shares, finding a sober driver, really making sure everyone is safe for the new year,” Graham says.

The 10-foot illuminated Flip flops will be lowered on Center Street at the stroke of midnight and officials want everyone to be safe bringing in the new year on Folly Beach.

