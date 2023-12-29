Frustrations grow over delayed construction completion on Red Bank Rd.

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Those who travel on Red Bank Road in Goose Creek say they are fed up with the amount of time construction is taking. The sewer capacity upgrade project has been ongoing for over a year.

“There used to be a nice big turn lane, and everyone knew where they were going, but now there’s one lane that goes straight and then there’s one that takes a right and that stops the flow of traffic to get through that light,” Cari Askeland who works along Red Bank said.

Travelers of the road are frustrated with traffic backups and are concerned for their safety and others while the work continues.

“Exits and entrances to businesses are closed unannounced, and the number of holdups it causes as far as trying to get in and out or trying to turn onto kind of dangerous roadways at high speeds,” Matthew Hernandez who travels the road frequently said.

Berkeley County said next month will consist of finishing the sewer line installation and permitting. Testing is set for February, and in March, the above-ground bypass line will be removed, and the project area will be repaved.

“It’s a pain in the neck,” resident Robert Dodson said. “It’s ongoing and feels like it’s never going to be finished. It causes traffic, delays, wrecks and accidents every day.”

The lane closure has created some confusion for those trying to access businesses along the work.

“We have a lot of customers; we serve veterans and a lot of them ask us how long it’s going to last and say they can’t figure out where to turn in at because there’s no signs and it’s just dangerous,” Christian Crenson who works along Red Bank Road said.

According to Berkeley County, the original contract cost was around $8.3 million, and the current contract price is over $9 million.

The county says they hosted a community meeting at the end of August and have been in regular communication with the contractor, Portland Utilities Construction Company, and local businesses to minimize driveway closures and to expedite the project completion.

Officials declined to comment on the delay for this project’s completion.

