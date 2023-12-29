Lanes reopen after crash on I-26 in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The eastbound lanes of I-26 have reopened after a crash near the University Boulevard exit temporarily blocked all lanes.

The crash was reported one mile east of the University Boulevard Exit, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

As of 12:24 p.m., all eastbound lanes were blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Those lanes have since reopened.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

