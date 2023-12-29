SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lanes reopen after crash on I-26 in North Charleston

A crash temporarily blocked the eastbound side of I-26 one mile east of the University Boulevard exit Friday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The eastbound lanes of I-26 have reopened after a crash near the University Boulevard exit temporarily blocked all lanes.

The crash was reported one mile east of the University Boulevard Exit, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

As of 12:24 p.m., all eastbound lanes were blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Those lanes have since reopened.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Hyatt, who deputies said was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, has been...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting on Fairwind Drive
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says

Latest News

Jermaine Frasier, 45, was gunned down inside his car at his home in McClellanvile on Dec. 29,...
Charleston County deputies search for clues in 7-year-old cold case
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will hold traffic safety checkpoints over the holiday...
Dorchester County deputies announce New Year's weekend checkpoints
A crash temporarily blocked the eastbound side of I-26 one mile east of the University...
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks eastbound side of I-26 in North Charleston
The crash happened on Dorchester Road at Dorsey Avenue, according to a post from the...
Pedestrian injured in late-night North Charleston crash