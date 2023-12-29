SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man dies after two-vehicle crash on Rivers Ave.

One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North...
One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North Charleston Police Department.(KTTC)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Rivers Avenue at the Gas Lite Square Shopping Center, spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

A male victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital after the crash. The victim later died at the hospital Wednesday night, Jacobs said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man who barricaded himself in a trailer...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Devon Rochelle Goss, 32, is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny...
Police make arrest in connection to ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
Deputies release report on double shooting at Dorchester Co. gas station
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Christmas Day crash in Berkeley...
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by vehicle in Goose Creek

Latest News

The crash happened on Dorchester Road at Dorsey Avenue, according to a post from the...
Police respond to auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man who barricaded himself in a trailer...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
The North Charleston Police Department says a portion of Dorchester Road is shut down after a...
VIDEO: Police respond to auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
The family of a victim in an officer-involved shooting says they wish the information about...
Victim’s family wishes information from Berkeley Co. was released differently