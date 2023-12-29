Man dies after two-vehicle crash on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Rivers Avenue at the Gas Lite Square Shopping Center, spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

A male victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital after the crash. The victim later died at the hospital Wednesday night, Jacobs said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

