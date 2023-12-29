Memorial for loved one vandalized, removed on Christmas Day: ‘It’s sickening’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One family is seeking answers and accountability after their loved one’s memorial was vandalized and torn down on Christmas Day, which also happened to be his birthday.

On June 17, 2020, Michael Sherrill was found dead from an overdose in the breakroom of his place of employment.

Michael’s family created a memorial at the business’s location, at 2080 Ashley Phosphate Rd. in North Charleston, to remember him, before they say his legacy was tarnished.

“It’s just sickening, and it’s sad,” Michael’s daughter Summer says. “You got to be very, very trifling to mess with someone’s memorial.”

His family arrived at the car wash on Christmas Day to reflect on Michael’s life before finding everything destroyed.

Michael Sherrill's family planned to reflect on his life on Christmas Day before they discovered the items they had left for his memorial had been thrown in the trash. (Live 5)

“Lo and behold, everything was in the dumpster; the balloons, things were broken up,” Michael’s wife Stefanie Craft says. “It was all thrown in the trash.”

And it wasn’t the first time the memorial had been vandalized. According to Craft, the memorial has been tampered with or destroyed three to four times in recent months.

Under previous ownership of the car wash, the business had allowed the memorial to stay on the property for the family to visit. When White Horse Auto Wash took over a few months ago, an employee had decided to remove it.

“I’ve been here several times since the new owners have taken over. They never come out and say anything,” Craft says. “Why did they not walk out at that time and say, ‘Hey, we no longer want this here?’”

“At the end of the day, you don’t just destroy somebody’s memorial. That’s all my children have left their father; that’s it,” she adds.

No longer living in South Carolina, Michael’s children can only visit the memorial a few times each year.

“It’s good to [memorialize] him through pictures and stuff, but to come here, it was more so different because it was really the last place that he was,” his son, Johnny Sherrill, says.

“You can’t have a heart to mess with somebody’s memorial,” Summer adds.

The business’s Chief Operating Officer Garrett Giles wanted to make things right with the Sherrill family on Friday after employees called the cops on them for trespassing.

Giles says he was not made aware of the situation and the employee had no right to remove the memorial.

By the end of the day Friday, the Sherrills were allowed back on the property to replace the memorial. Giles also says White Horse Auto Wash will honor Michael on Father’s Day in the future.

By the end of Friday, the Sherrills were allowed back on the property to replace the memorial. (Live 5)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.