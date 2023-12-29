SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Memorial for loved one vandalized, removed on Christmas Day: ‘It’s sickening’

By Emily Johnson
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One family is seeking answers and accountability after their loved one’s memorial was vandalized and torn down on Christmas Day, which also happened to be his birthday.

On June 17, 2020, Michael Sherrill was found dead from an overdose in the breakroom of his place of employment.

Michael’s family created a memorial at the business’s location, at 2080 Ashley Phosphate Rd. in North Charleston, to remember him, before they say his legacy was tarnished.

“It’s just sickening, and it’s sad,” Michael’s daughter Summer says. “You got to be very, very trifling to mess with someone’s memorial.”

His family arrived at the car wash on Christmas Day to reflect on Michael’s life before finding everything destroyed.

Michael Sherrill's family planned to reflect on his life on Christmas Day before they...
Michael Sherrill's family planned to reflect on his life on Christmas Day before they discovered the items they had left for his memorial had been thrown in the trash.(Live 5)

“Lo and behold, everything was in the dumpster; the balloons, things were broken up,” Michael’s wife Stefanie Craft says. “It was all thrown in the trash.”

And it wasn’t the first time the memorial had been vandalized. According to Craft, the memorial has been tampered with or destroyed three to four times in recent months.

Under previous ownership of the car wash, the business had allowed the memorial to stay on the property for the family to visit. When White Horse Auto Wash took over a few months ago, an employee had decided to remove it.

“I’ve been here several times since the new owners have taken over. They never come out and say anything,” Craft says. “Why did they not walk out at that time and say, ‘Hey, we no longer want this here?’”

“At the end of the day, you don’t just destroy somebody’s memorial. That’s all my children have left their father; that’s it,” she adds.

No longer living in South Carolina, Michael’s children can only visit the memorial a few times each year.

“It’s good to [memorialize] him through pictures and stuff, but to come here, it was more so different because it was really the last place that he was,” his son, Johnny Sherrill, says.

“You can’t have a heart to mess with somebody’s memorial,” Summer adds.

The business’s Chief Operating Officer Garrett Giles wanted to make things right with the Sherrill family on Friday after employees called the cops on them for trespassing.

Giles says he was not made aware of the situation and the employee had no right to remove the memorial.

By the end of the day Friday, the Sherrills were allowed back on the property to replace the memorial. Giles also says White Horse Auto Wash will honor Michael on Father’s Day in the future.

By the end of Friday, the Sherrills were allowed back on the property to replace the memorial.
By the end of Friday, the Sherrills were allowed back on the property to replace the memorial.(Live 5)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Hyatt, who deputies said was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, has been...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says

Latest News

Those who travel on Red Bank Road in Goose Creek say they are fed up with the amount of time...
Frustrations grow over delayed construction completion on Red Bank Rd.
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North...
Coroner IDs 71-year-old victim of Rivers Ave. crash
The North Charleston Police Department says a teen who was reported missing last week has been...
N. Charleston Police locate missing 15-year-old boy