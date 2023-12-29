Mount Pleasant awarded over $15 million in funding for safer roads

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant has been awarded over $15 million in federal funding through the USDOT Safe Streets & Roads for All grant program.

Officials say $15.78 million will go toward 17 projects to address high-crash areas and promote safety throughout the town.

Nonprofit Charleston Moves advocates for better biking and pedestrian access across the greater Charleston area. The organization has played a role in promoting this change in pedestrian and road safety.

Executive Director Katie Zimmerman said they are very excited about the changes this funding will make.

“It’s really exciting on a lot of levels. The most exciting of which is how hard the town has worked on this. You know, they’ve been very steadily creating the plans that they needed to create. Doing a lot of public outreach, coming up with the data, coming up with ideas on what needs to be improved and then applying for these federal dollars. So, the fact that the town has been so consistently engaged around following the process and getting where they need to be is great,” Zimmerman said.

She said that pedestrian safety is currently a major problem in the Lowcountry.

“We have a statewide crisis on our hands as far as pedestrian safety, and that absolutely. Charleston County is leading the state in fatalities and injuries when it comes to vulnerable road users. And so certainly, all of the municipalities within Charleston County are also unfortunately at the top of the list when it comes to unsafe spaces for pedestrians,” Zimmerman said.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie agrees that pedestrian safety is a major issue.

“The Lowcountry has consistently for years been one of the most dangerous places for pedestrians,” Haynie said. “We don’t want any deaths. We really don’t want any serious accidents. And that enabled us to in that safety action plan allowed our staff to apply for these grants with the Federal Department of Transportation.”

For this plan to work, though, Haynie said people must drive more carefully.

“None of that works well if people don’t drive with a lot of caution and a lot of care, so make that a New Year’s resolution in Mount Pleasant, please. To drive cautiously. Don’t force that left turn after the light has turned red. That is the biggest cause of accidents and traffic tie-ups in Mount Pleasant. So, let’s start 2024 off on a good note,” Haynie said.

They only have five years to use the funding, so Haynie emphasized that it is all about improving the roads that already exist.

“This is not about building new roads or planning new roads, this is about better managing and making safer the roads that we already have,” he said.

There are 17 projects that the Safe Streets & Roads for All grant will cover, specifically targeting bike and pedestrian movements. Five of these projects are a part of the Mount Pleasant Way Plan and will provide approximately eight miles of new paths for pedestrians. These projects are as follows:

Long Point Road: I-526 to Whipple Road

Coleman Boulevard/Ben Sawyer Boulevard: Pherigo Street to Center Street

Chuck Dawley Boulevard: Coleman Boulevard to Bowman Road

Mathis Ferry Road: Eagle Street to U.S. 17

Rifle Range Road: Ben Sawyer Boulevard to IOP Connector

