SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

NTSB releases preliminary report after Myrtle Beach pilot school plane crashed on N.C. interstate

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday on what happened before a plane from Myrtle Beach crashed landed on an interstate in North Carolina.

The report shows a flight instructor and private pilot were doing a cross-country flight at night on Thursday, Dec. 14 when they felt a “shudder” followed by a loss of engine power.

RELATED COVERAGE | Plane from Myrtle Beach pilot school crashes on N.C. interstate

Along with the loss of engine power, there was also a loss of oil pressure and dual engine control unit failure, according to the NTSB.

The flight instructor then took control of the single-engine Diamond DA-40, according to the report, and restarted the engine.

“The engine restarted momentarily but again lost power shortly after,” the report states. “The flight instructor was able to restart the engine again, but the cockpit began to fill with smoke before the engine lost power a final time.”

The NTSB said the flight instructor made a forced landing on I-26 in Asheville, but before landing, the plane hit a power line. When the plane hit the ground it caught fire.

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC(Bryce Williams)

The flight instructor sustained minor injuries and the private pilot was seriously hurt. Both are expected to recover.

The plane was taken to a facility where it was being examined. The NTSB report states that when the plane was recovered, a connected rod was seen separated from the engine.

The plane was operated by LIFT Academy, which has a pilot training school in Myrtle Beach.

FlightAware shows that on the day of the crash, the small plane left the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday afternoon before landing in Knoxville. It later took off from Knoxville and headed back to Myrtle Beach but crashed in Asheville.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Hyatt, who deputies said was wanted for the distribution of methamphetamine, has been...
Deputies: Wanted man surrenders without incident near Ravenel
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says

Latest News

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday...
18-year-old identified in Fairwind Drive shooting
One man is dead following a crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, according to the North...
Coroner IDs 71-year-old victim of Rivers Ave. crash
The North Charleston Police Department says a teen who was reported missing last week has been...
N. Charleston Police locate missing 15-year-old boy
Jermaine Frasier, 45, was gunned down inside his car at his home in McClellanvile on Dec. 29,...
Charleston County deputies search for clues in 7-year-old cold case