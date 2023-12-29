Police respond to auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a portion of Dorchester Road is shut down after a crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash happened on Dorchester Road at Dorsey Avenue, according to a post from the department on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Police say lanes are closed as first responders are on scene.
No word yet on any injuries.
This is a developing story.
