Police searching for missing 72-year-old man

By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man Thursday evening.

James “Jimmy” Williams was last seen at 1954 Ashley River Rd. around 4 p.m., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Jimmy is approximately 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Officials said he has gray hair, a gray beard and mustache.

Gibson said Jimmy is diagnosed with dementia and is known to frequent the Battery, The Citadel campus and Hampton Park.

They said he doesn’t have a known mode of transportation and is believed to be on foot.

If anyone has seen Jimmy or knows where he might be, you’re asked to call 911.

