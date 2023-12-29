Property damage from Nor’easter nearly quadruples damage from Hurricane Idalia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of houses and businesses damaged during last week’s coastal storm nearly quadrupled the number reported after Hurricane Idalia, according to data from the city of Charleston.

“To be a non-tropical event, there was a lot of water,” the owner of Sheila’s Shamrocks, Tiffani Cohen, says. “It was unexpected.”

Sheila’s Shamrocks is one of several businesses on Market Street that flooded during the Dec. 17 storm.

Cohen says she was caught off guard by the amount of flooding her businesses sustained. They lost merchandise and had to close the store the following day for repairs.

“The entire front store flooded, the roof leaked,” she says.

The city tracks damage to homes and businesses in four categories: Affected, minor, major and destroyed.

The data is used to guide future stormwater projects, and as background information when a property owner is interested in having their property acquired by the city, Charleston’s Director of Stormwater Management, Matthew Fountain, says.

According to FEMA, affected means the building only took a small amount of damage and is habitable without any repairs.

Minor means the building is inhabitable but can be fixed within 30 days and the damage repairs will cost less than half of the home’s value.

Major means the building is inhabitable and will require extensive repairs that will take over 30 days, and destroyed means it’s totally lost.

The reported damage from Dec. 17′s coastal storm as of Thursday is:

200 affected

97 minor

One major

These numbers nearly quadrupled from what was reported after Hurricane Idalia:

60 affected

17 minor

“It was just that big of a storm,” Fountain says, “I think that surprised a lot of people.”

The data comes from the city’s assessment team going door-to-door, people self-reporting via their Damage Reporting Tool, or when people apply for building permits to fix damage to their properties.

Fountain encourages anyone currently working to prepare their property to apply for building permits through the city to avoid being scammed.

“It’s so important that you don’t get, basically scammed, by contractors who come by and want to ‘help,’ and don’t do the work correctly, don’t have the licenses,” he says.

He says that while working to repair that damage, it’s not a bad idea to consider floodproofing your property.

“If you’re replacing a door anyway or you’re replacing ductwork, now is the time to floodproof it,” he says.

He says City of Charleston residents can reach out to the city’s Floodplain Management team for suggestions on how to mitigate flooding damage to their property.

